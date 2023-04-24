Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $280.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

