Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,427,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DTE opened at $113.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.