Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.