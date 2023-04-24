Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

Insider Activity

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

