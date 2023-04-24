Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PG&E by 829.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.89 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

