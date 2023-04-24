Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $355.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $381.60. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

