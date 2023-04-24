Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

KRG opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

