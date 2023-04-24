Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

