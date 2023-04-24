Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.