Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $343.24 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $429.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.80%.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

