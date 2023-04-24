Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $125.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.