Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,218 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 256,085 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,002,559 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 282,361 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,918 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

