Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 109,713 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 22,075.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,713 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

