Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 916,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,802,000 after purchasing an additional 75,475 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $23,793,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $719.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $687.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $728.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

