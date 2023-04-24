Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,074 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.