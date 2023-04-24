Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 309,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 135,526.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 878,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 562,235 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,969,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after buying an additional 2,809,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Barclays lowered MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

