Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,020 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

