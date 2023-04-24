Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 900 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

AMH stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.95%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

