Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 6,599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,136,000 after buying an additional 561,592 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $33.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

