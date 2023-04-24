Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.