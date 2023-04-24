Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 62.8 %

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total transaction of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.