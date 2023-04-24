Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

