Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IPG opened at $37.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.