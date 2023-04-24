Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $223.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.