Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

