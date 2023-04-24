Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,228,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $151.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.86.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.