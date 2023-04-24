Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

