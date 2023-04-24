Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after acquiring an additional 476,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,140,000 after acquiring an additional 427,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,764,000 after acquiring an additional 403,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of CINF opened at $105.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

