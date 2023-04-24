Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

BRO opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

