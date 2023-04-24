Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $217.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $225.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.56.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

