Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,523 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

