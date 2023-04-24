Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

