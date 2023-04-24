Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,517,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $115.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.