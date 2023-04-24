Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,394 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

