Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.