Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,046 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $267,294.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

L stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

