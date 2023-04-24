Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 550 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Watsco by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,778,000 after acquiring an additional 115,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Watsco by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.83.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $338.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.20. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.