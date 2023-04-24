Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after acquiring an additional 704,947 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 419,864 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 238,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AVA stock opened at $44.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

