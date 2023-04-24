Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 87,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Ameren by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 141,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.