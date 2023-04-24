Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

