Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $218.84 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.79.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

