NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,878,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,453,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 12,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.
NYSE NVR opened at $5,924.20 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,389.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,877.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $89.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current year.
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
