NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $2.82-$3.22 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.83-$3.22 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $169.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 221,382 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.