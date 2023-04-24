Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.84.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
