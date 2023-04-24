Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.