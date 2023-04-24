ONE Gas (OGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY23 guidance at $4.02-4.26 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.02-$4.26 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OGS stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

