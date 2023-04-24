Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $11.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.49 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.69. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

