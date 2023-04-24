Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

