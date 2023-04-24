Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Park City Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

