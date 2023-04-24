Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of PCYG opened at $6.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.77 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.10.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%.
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
