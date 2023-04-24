Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.55.

PK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

PK stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

