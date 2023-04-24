Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 785 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

